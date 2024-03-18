TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,675 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $179.12. 1,610,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $316.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average of $156.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.