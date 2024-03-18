TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 466 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

BX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.87. 816,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,076. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. The company has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

