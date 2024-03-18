TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,418,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.