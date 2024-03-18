TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 339,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,928. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

