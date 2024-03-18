TruWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,112. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

