TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,215,000 after buying an additional 169,004 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,539 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY remained flat at $49.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 92,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

