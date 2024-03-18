Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 5.9%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 50,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 121,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,194,426.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165 in the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.