UBS Group Increases Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target to $16.50

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.71. 614,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

