UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,532,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,676. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

