UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $29.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE PATH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 9,743,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 55.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 344,499 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

