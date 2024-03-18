UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Bank of America

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

UiPath Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 9,743,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,670. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 55.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 344,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

