UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $165,749,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 188.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

