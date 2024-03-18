Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.81.

ULTA stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,232. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,954,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

