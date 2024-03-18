Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $532.33. 1,063,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.69 and a 200 day moving average of $456.14. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.