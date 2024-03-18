Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.45. 884,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.01.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.