United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.21.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 11.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

