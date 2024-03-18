United Homes Group (UHG) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare United Homes Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $7.07 million -34.20 United Homes Group Competitors $6.18 billion $757.75 million 7.79

United Homes Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -61.58% 34.85% United Homes Group Competitors 11.10% 16.18% 11.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares United Homes Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Homes Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 343 1687 1567 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 10.00%. Given United Homes Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.64, suggesting that their average share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Homes Group competitors beat United Homes Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

