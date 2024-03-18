United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $793.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $572.20.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $675.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 42.83 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.