United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.52. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

