United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.84 EPS.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. 1,130,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on X

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.