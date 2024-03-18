UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 0.3%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $486.50 and last traded at $489.34. 594,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,199,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

