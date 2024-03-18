UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Volume Tops $2.48 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.72 billion and $2.48 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00009119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,945,626 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,949,581.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.15751962 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,060,400.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

