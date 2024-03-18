Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:VAL opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.10. Valaris has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 48.50%. Research analysts predict that Valaris will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,792,000 after buying an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valaris by 70.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 212,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

