Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $166.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

