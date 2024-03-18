Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VALU stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 393.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

