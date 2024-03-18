Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
VALU stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $362.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
