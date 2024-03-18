Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.35

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 186257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

