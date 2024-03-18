VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Lowered by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ANGL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.