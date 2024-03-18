VanEck Oil Services ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 37,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 534% compared to the average volume of 5,976 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.83. The company had a trading volume of 337,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,254. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

