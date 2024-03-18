Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.91

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.91 and last traded at $129.70, with a volume of 20338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.41.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

