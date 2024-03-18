Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Reduced by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,486,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.24. 105,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

