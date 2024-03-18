Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Increased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,486,000.

VXF stock opened at $168.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

