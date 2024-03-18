Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 584,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 12.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,250. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

