Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 121,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VUG stock opened at $343.28 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $235.81 and a 52-week high of $346.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

