Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.09. 841,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,536. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $118.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

