Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 841,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,536. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $118.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.