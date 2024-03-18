Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VGT traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $517.98. 316,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,966. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $536.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.81 and its 200 day moving average is $465.78.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

