Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

BLV stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $71.04. 275,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,918. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

