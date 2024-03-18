Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.