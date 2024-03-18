Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VONG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 281,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,546. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

