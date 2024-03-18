Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after acquiring an additional 582,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $189.73. 11,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

