Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,080,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

