Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Increased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.72. The stock had a trading volume of 177,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,541. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.