Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.28. 74,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

