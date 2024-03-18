Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,099. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.56. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

