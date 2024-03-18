Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is City State Bank’s 10th Largest Position

City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

