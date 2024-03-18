Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,955. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

