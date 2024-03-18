Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.81. 630,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average is $230.30. The firm has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

