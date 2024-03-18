Veery Capital LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Veery Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.70. 3,116,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,287,398. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

