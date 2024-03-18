Veery Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veery Capital LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.04.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $16.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $508.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $584.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

