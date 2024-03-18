Veery Capital LLC Sells 14,907 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Veery Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX remained flat at $48.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,368. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

